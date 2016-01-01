Dr. Mary Abusief, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abusief is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Abusief, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Abusief, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Abusief works at
Locations
Fertility Physicians of Northern California540 University Ave Ste 200, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 540-2761
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mary Abusief, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- English
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine
