Overview

Dr. Mary Abusief, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Abusief works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Palo Alto, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.