Dr. Marwan Zayed, DPM
Dr. Marwan Zayed, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Footcare At Home3631 N Harlem Ave, Chicago, IL 60634 Directions (630) 810-9966
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Zayed came to my elderly mother's home and provided a much-needed service: toenail trimming. She has never had professional podiatry work "done "on her feet and at 92, she wasn't sure what to expect. She was quite apprehensive, but Dr. Marwan put her at ease and made it a pain-free experience. We highly recommend him to anyone, but particularly for the elderly who are homebound!
- Podiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1013094432
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
