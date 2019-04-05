Overview

Dr. Marwan Shuayto, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Port Huron, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Sint Eustatius, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lake Huron Medical Center and Mclaren Port Huron.



Dr. Shuayto works at Michigan Neurology And Spine Center in Port Huron, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Chronic Pain and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.