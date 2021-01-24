See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Marwan Shaykh, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
5 (120)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Marwan Shaykh, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of Beirut-Beirut Lebanon and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Shaykh works at Assisted Fertility Program - Jacksonville in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Assisted Fertility Program - Jacksonville
    3627 University Blvd S Ste 450, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 772-3220
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Assisted Fertility Program - Orlando
    752 Stirling Ctr Pl # 1008, Orlando, FL 32817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 493-7765
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fallopian Tube Disorders
Infertility Evaluation
Abdominal Disorders

Treatment frequency



Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Embryo Cryopreservation Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Endometrial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysterosalpingography Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Intra Uterine Insemination Chevron Icon
Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Vaginal Hysterectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Semen Analysis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubal Ligation Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 120 ratings
    Patient Ratings (120)
    5 Star
    (110)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Marwan Shaykh, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1174514020
    Education & Certifications

    • SUNY, Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse, Ny
    Residency
    • Greater Baltimore Medical Center
    Internship
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • American University Of Beirut-Beirut Lebanon
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marwan Shaykh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaykh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shaykh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shaykh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    120 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaykh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaykh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaykh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaykh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

