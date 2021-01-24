Dr. Marwan Shaykh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaykh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marwan Shaykh, MD
Overview
Dr. Marwan Shaykh, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of Beirut-Beirut Lebanon and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Assisted Fertility Program - Jacksonville3627 University Blvd S Ste 450, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (540) 772-3220Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Assisted Fertility Program - Orlando752 Stirling Ctr Pl # 1008, Orlando, FL 32817 Directions (407) 493-7765Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I love how friendly the staff is and dr.shaykh himself made me feel very welcome I can’t wait to have my surgery on 2-4-21 I recommend assisted fertility to anyone
About Dr. Marwan Shaykh, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 45 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- SUNY, Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse, Ny
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- American U Hosp
- American University Of Beirut-Beirut Lebanon
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaykh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaykh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaykh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaykh speaks Arabic.
120 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaykh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaykh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaykh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaykh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.