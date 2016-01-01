Dr. Marwan Abdul-Samad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdul-Samad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marwan Abdul-Samad, MD
Overview
Dr. Marwan Abdul-Samad, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Munster, IN.
Dr. Abdul-Samad works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Childrens Clinic Munster9337 Calumet Ave Ste A, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 836-1855
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abdul-Samad?
About Dr. Marwan Abdul-Samad, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Arabic
- 1881609295
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abdul-Samad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abdul-Samad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abdul-Samad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abdul-Samad works at
Dr. Abdul-Samad speaks Arabic.
Dr. Abdul-Samad has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdul-Samad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdul-Samad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdul-Samad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.