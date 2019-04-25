Overview

Dr. Marwan Salfity, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Salfity works at Nebraska Cardiac Care, PC in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.