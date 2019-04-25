Dr. Marwan Salfity, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salfity is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marwan Salfity, MD
Overview
Dr. Marwan Salfity, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Salfity works at
Locations
-
1
Nebraska Cardiac Care PC339 N 78th St, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 315-3788
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salfity?
I have seen Dr. Salfity interact with my husband as well as with me (his wife and as patient). He is personable, patient and very thorough. The staff is friendly and very helpful. Waiting time is appropriate. We are extremely happy to have found this physician and highly recommend him!!!
About Dr. Marwan Salfity, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1053361824
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salfity has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salfity accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salfity has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salfity works at
Dr. Salfity has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salfity on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Salfity speaks Arabic.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Salfity. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salfity.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salfity, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salfity appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.