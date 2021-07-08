See All Cardiologists in Willoughby, OH
Dr. Marwan Nasif, MD

Cardiology
3 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Marwan Nasif, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Willoughby, OH. 

Dr. Nasif works at Doctors Hill & Thomas Co in Willoughby, OH with other offices in Concord Township, OH and Chardon, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Angina and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UH/Lake Hospitlas
    36000 Euclid Ave, Willoughby, OH 44094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 953-9600
  2. 2
    Chetan Patel MD, LLC
    35717 Euclid Ave, Willoughby, OH 44094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 942-5384
  3. 3
    Chetan P Patel MD LLC
    7879 Auburn Rd Ste 1A, Concord Township, OH 44077 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 354-0944
  4. 4
    Primehealth Chardon Family Practice
    510 5th Ave, Chardon, OH 44024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 354-0944

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • TriPoint Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertension
Angina
Sinus Tachycardia
Hypertension
Angina
Sinus Tachycardia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Jul 08, 2021
    Dr Nasif took care of me in Lake West Hospital. He was very knowledgeable and made me feel confident in his care. I would definitely recommend him to others.
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Marwan Nasif, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710107099
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marwan Nasif, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nasif is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nasif has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nasif has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nasif has seen patients for Hypertension, Angina and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nasif on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nasif. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nasif.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nasif, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nasif appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

