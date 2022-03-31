Overview

Dr. Marwan Mihyu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Amer U Beirut and is affiliated with Uf Health The Villages Hospital.



Dr. Mihyu works at Florida Heart and Vascular Center in Leesburg, FL with other offices in Lady Lake, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.