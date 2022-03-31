Dr. Marwan Mihyu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mihyu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marwan Mihyu, MD
Overview
Dr. Marwan Mihyu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Amer U Beirut and is affiliated with Uf Health The Villages Hospital.
Dr. Mihyu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Florida Heart and Vascular511 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 101, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 728-6808
-
2
Florida Heart and Vascular1560 Santa Barbara Blvd, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 750-5000
-
3
Leesburg Family Medicine201 LAGRANDE BLVD, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 728-6808
-
4
Leesburg Regional Medical Center Inc600 E Dixie Ave, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 728-6808
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mihyu?
I needed an evaluation of chest tightness. I was recommended to Dr. Mihyu from my GP. On my first visit, Dr. Mihyu carefully read my history and symptoms. While there was a small chance that I had a heart problem, Dr. Mihyu told me that based on the symptoms, an echocardiogram and nuclear stress test would tell him everything he needed to know to evaluate. Shortly after my echocardiogram, I got a call from the staff saying it was normal. After my stress test, the staff told me that it was typically 5-7 days to get results. But the very next morning, I got a call to see if I could come in that day. I saw Dr. Mihyu who explained that everything was normal. He was very personable and as someone who was worried, I appreciated that he took the time in less than 24 hours to give me the results and alleviate the worries. While it's true that he sometimes appears abrupt, I found him to be a very competent, respectful and incredibly knowledgeable doctor. I will definitely see him again.
About Dr. Marwan Mihyu, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1609171180
Education & Certifications
- Montreal Genl Hosp-Heart In
- Montreal Genl Hosp-McGill U
- Amer U Beirut
- Amer U Beirut
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mihyu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mihyu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mihyu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mihyu works at
Dr. Mihyu has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mihyu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mihyu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mihyu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mihyu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mihyu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.