Dr. Marwan Khalifeh, MD
Overview
Dr. Marwan Khalifeh, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in McLean, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED|VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED|Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine|Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Locations
Plastic Surgery Associates of Northern Virginia8180 Greensboro Dr Ste 1015, McLean, VA 22102 Directions (571) 470-8157
DC Cosmetics7601 Lewinsville Rd Ste 300, McLean, VA 22102 Directions (571) 470-8161
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I had an awake mini facelift (neck & lower face) done. The results look very natural and I am very pleased with the outcome. Dr. Kalifeh is a skilled surgeon with an artistic eye. I appreciated his calm and caring interactions during my visits and the procedure. The office staff are also helpful and friendly.
About Dr. Marwan Khalifeh, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED|VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED|Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine|Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
