Overview

Dr. Marwan Khalifeh, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in McLean, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED|VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED|Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine|Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.



Dr. Khalifeh works at Plastic Surgery Associates of Northern Virginia in McLean, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.