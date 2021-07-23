See All Plastic Surgeons in McLean, VA
Dr. Marwan Khalifeh, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Dr. Marwan Khalifeh, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in McLean, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED|VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED|Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine|Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.

Dr. Khalifeh works at Plastic Surgery Associates of Northern Virginia in McLean, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Plastic Surgery Associates of Northern Virginia
    8180 Greensboro Dr Ste 1015, McLean, VA 22102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 470-8157
  2
    DC Cosmetics
    7601 Lewinsville Rd Ste 300, McLean, VA 22102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 470-8161

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Abdominoplasty
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Wound Repair
Abdominoplasty
Adjacent Tissue Transfer

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Cigna

    Jul 23, 2021
    I had an awake mini facelift (neck & lower face) done. The results look very natural and I am very pleased with the outcome. Dr. Kalifeh is a skilled surgeon with an artistic eye. I appreciated his calm and caring interactions during my visits and the procedure. The office staff are also helpful and friendly.
    About Dr. Marwan Khalifeh, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1871526426
    Education & Certifications

    • JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
    • JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
    • VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED|VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED|Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine|Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marwan Khalifeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khalifeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khalifeh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khalifeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khalifeh works at Plastic Surgery Associates of Northern Virginia in McLean, VA. View the full address on Dr. Khalifeh’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Khalifeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khalifeh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khalifeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khalifeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

