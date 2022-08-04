See All Gastroenterologists in North Miami Beach, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Marwan Iskandarani, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Marwan Iskandarani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in North Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Amer U Beirut and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Iskandarani works at Apexx Radiology in North Miami Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Jackson North Medical Center
    160 NW 170th St, North Miami Beach, FL 33169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 653-6365
  2
    Marwan Iskandarani MD PA
    65 Nw 168th St, North Miami Beach, FL 33169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 653-6365
  3
    Venture Ambulatory Surgical Center
    16853 NE 2nd Ave Ste 400, North Miami Beach, FL 33162 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 652-2999

  • Jackson Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Hernia
Gastritis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Hernia

Gastritis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Pinworm
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 04, 2022
    I always feel heard when I see him. He is knowledgeable and expert at what he does and has a gentleness that is amazing. He is a great doctor. he will explain everything to you and he listens.
    Mrs Brown — Aug 04, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Marwan Iskandarani, MD
    About Dr. Marwan Iskandarani, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 45 years of experience
    • English, Arabic, Creole, French Creole, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish
    • 1255386470
    Education & Certifications

    • University Miami
    • Med College of Wisconsin
    • Amer U Med Ctr
    • Amer U Beirut
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marwan Iskandarani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iskandarani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Iskandarani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Iskandarani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Iskandarani works at Apexx Radiology in North Miami Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Iskandarani’s profile.

    Dr. Iskandarani has seen patients for Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iskandarani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Iskandarani speaks Arabic, Creole, French Creole, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Iskandarani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iskandarani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iskandarani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iskandarani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

