Overview

Dr. Marwan Iskandarani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in North Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Amer U Beirut and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Iskandarani works at Apexx Radiology in North Miami Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.