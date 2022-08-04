Dr. Marwan Iskandarani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iskandarani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marwan Iskandarani, MD
Overview
Dr. Marwan Iskandarani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in North Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Amer U Beirut and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Iskandarani works at
Locations
-
1
Jackson North Medical Center160 NW 170th St, North Miami Beach, FL 33169 Directions (305) 653-6365
-
2
Marwan Iskandarani MD PA65 Nw 168th St, North Miami Beach, FL 33169 Directions (305) 653-6365
-
3
Venture Ambulatory Surgical Center16853 NE 2nd Ave Ste 400, North Miami Beach, FL 33162 Directions (305) 652-2999
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Iskandarani?
I always feel heard when I see him. He is knowledgeable and expert at what he does and has a gentleness that is amazing. He is a great doctor. he will explain everything to you and he listens.
About Dr. Marwan Iskandarani, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Creole, French Creole, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1255386470
Education & Certifications
- University Miami
- Med College of Wisconsin
- Amer U Med Ctr
- Amer U Beirut
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iskandarani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iskandarani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iskandarani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iskandarani works at
Dr. Iskandarani has seen patients for Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iskandarani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Iskandarani speaks Arabic, Creole, French Creole, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Iskandarani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iskandarani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iskandarani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iskandarani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.