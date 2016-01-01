Overview

Dr. Marwan Hilal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Solon, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Hillcrest Hospital and Marymount Hospital.



Dr. Hilal works at Solon Family Health Center in Solon, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.