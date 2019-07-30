Overview

Dr. Marwan Ghazoul, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from PORT HURON HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.



Dr. Ghazoul works at Arizona Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgeons in Peoria, AZ with other offices in Urbana, IL and Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.