Dr. Marwan Ghazoul, MD
Overview
Dr. Marwan Ghazoul, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from PORT HURON HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.
Locations
Arizona Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeons Pllc13943 N 91st Ave Ste B101, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 476-5190
Carle Heart and Vascular Institute611 W Park St, Urbana, IL 61801 Directions (217) 904-7000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Strout Consulting LLC2404 E River Rd Ste 100, Tucson, AZ 85718 Directions (520) 838-3540
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ghazoul is a very excellent doctor. He operated on me in May 2015. I had a quadruple bypass. He is very up front and honest about every aspect of the procedure.
About Dr. Marwan Ghazoul, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1558362491
Education & Certifications
- PORT HURON HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
- Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Dr. Ghazoul speaks Arabic.
