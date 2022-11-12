See All Oncologists in Duarte, CA
Dr. Marwan Fakih, MD

Medical Oncology
31 years of experience

Dr. Marwan Fakih, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Duarte, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from American University of Beirut and is affiliated with City Of Hope Helford Clinical Research Hospital.

Dr. Fakih works at City Of Hope in Duarte, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    City of Hope
    1500 Duarte Rd, Duarte, CA 91010

  • City Of Hope Helford Clinical Research Hospital

Anal and Rectal Cancer
Bile Duct Cancer
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Bile Duct Cancer
Bone Marrow Biopsy

    • Aetna
    • Affiliated Health Funds
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benefit Panel Services
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Nov 12, 2022
    Been a patient for 9 yrs. Initial diagnosis of St 1-2 colorectal CA via colonoscopy. Eventually was St 4 since it went to lungs. Worried at initial visit since my son was only 14. I’m still here. Saw him graduate HS, BA & MBA. Dr. Fakih is very smart as echoed by many physician,fellows, & residents I’ve encountered. His delivery is professional and can be “clinical”. Didn’t candy coat things, but I truly appreciate a physician like this. Yes, CA has come back to various areas. However, that’s how CA is. It’s a tiny seed. It can travel. Having come to City of Hope first, and not deal with a local Md or hospital along with Dr Fakih’s care has saved my life. I will forever be grateful to him & the team at City of Hope.
    So Cal foodie — Nov 12, 2022
    • Medical Oncology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1861498271
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    • American University of Beirut
    • Medical Oncology
    Dr. Marwan Fakih, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fakih is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fakih has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fakih has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fakih. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fakih.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fakih, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fakih appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

