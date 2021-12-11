Dr. Marwan Bahu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bahu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marwan Bahu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marwan Bahu, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.
Locations
Biltmore Cardiology - Camelback2777 E Camelback Rd Ste 200, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 952-0002
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Bahu for about 10 years for A-fib with an ICD. If you are fortunate enough to be a patient of his, you are so lucky. He is the best doctor that I have ever seen. Vicki A. Morris
About Dr. Marwan Bahu, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1114920618
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bahu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bahu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bahu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bahu works at
Dr. Bahu has seen patients for Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias, Electrophysiological Study and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bahu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bahu speaks Arabic.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Bahu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bahu.
