Overview

Dr. Marwan Bahu, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.



Dr. Bahu works at Biltmore Cardiology in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias, Electrophysiological Study and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.