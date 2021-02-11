See All Nephrologists in Wahpeton, ND
Dr. Marwan Abu Minshar, MD

Nephrology
5 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marwan Abu Minshar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Wahpeton, ND. 

Dr. Abu Minshar works at Essentia Health-Wahpeton Clinic in Wahpeton, ND. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Kidney Diseases, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wahpeton Clinic
    275 11th St S, Wahpeton, ND 58075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Kidney Diseases
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Mineral Metabolism Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Marwan Abu Minshar, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1093096406
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Fargo
    • Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes
    • Sanford Broadway Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abu Minshar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abu Minshar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abu Minshar works at Essentia Health-Wahpeton Clinic in Wahpeton, ND. View the full address on Dr. Abu Minshar’s profile.

    Dr. Abu Minshar has seen patients for Chronic Kidney Diseases, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abu Minshar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Abu Minshar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abu Minshar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abu Minshar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abu Minshar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

