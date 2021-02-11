Dr. Abu Minshar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marwan Abu Minshar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marwan Abu Minshar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Wahpeton, ND.
Locations
Wahpeton Clinic275 11th St S, Wahpeton, ND 58075 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abu Minshar?
He explained everything very well.Very nice young man.Also very professional.
About Dr. Marwan Abu Minshar, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- Male
- 1093096406
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
- Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes
- Sanford Broadway Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abu Minshar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Abu Minshar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Abu Minshar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abu Minshar has seen patients for Chronic Kidney Diseases, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abu Minshar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Abu Minshar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abu Minshar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abu Minshar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abu Minshar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.