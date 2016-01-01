Dr. Marwa Jassim, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jassim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marwa Jassim, DDS
Overview
Dr. Marwa Jassim, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Montoursville, PA. They graduated from University Of Texas School Of Dentistry.
Dr. Jassim works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dental Care Associates - Williamsport1660 Sycamore Rd Ste A, Montoursville, PA 17754 Directions (570) 323-4819
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jassim?
About Dr. Marwa Jassim, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1902327695
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas School Of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jassim accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jassim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jassim works at
Dr. Jassim has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jassim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jassim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jassim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.