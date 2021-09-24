Overview

Dr. Marwa Hazzah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Cairo University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center, Jersey City Medical Center and Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Hazzah works at RWJ Barnabas Health Medical Group in Clifton, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

