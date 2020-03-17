Dr. Marwa El-Bohy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El-Bohy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marwa El-Bohy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marwa El-Bohy, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Maumee, OH. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. El-Bohy works at
Locations
-
1
ProMedica Physicians Allergy and Immunology5705 Monclova Rd Ste 205, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 893-7211
-
2
ProMedica Physicians Allergy and Immunology1050 Isaac Streets Dr Ste 128, Oregon, OH 43616 Directions (419) 893-7211
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Paramount
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. El-Bohy?
Dr. El-Bohy took her time to explain every step of the allergy testing process. Amazing patient care!
About Dr. Marwa El-Bohy, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1013321256
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital of Michigan
- Helen DeVos Children's Hospital
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- University Of Michigan/Dearborn
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. El-Bohy accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. El-Bohy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. El-Bohy works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. El-Bohy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El-Bohy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. El-Bohy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. El-Bohy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.