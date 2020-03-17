Overview

Dr. Marwa El-Bohy, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Maumee, OH. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. El-Bohy works at ProMedica Physicians Jobst Vascular - Maumee in Maumee, OH with other offices in Oregon, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.