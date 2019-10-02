Overview

Dr. Marwa Adi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Adi works at Washington Eye Physicians & Surgeons in Chevy Chase, MD with other offices in Washington, DC and Silver Spring, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.