Dr. Marwa Abd Alla, MD

Family Medicine
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marwa Abd Alla, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Cairo University, School Of Medicine.

Dr. Abd Alla works at WellMed at Lower Valley in El Paso, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Location

    WellMed at Lower Valley
    501 N Yarbrough Dr Ste B, El Paso, TX 79915 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 595-1844

Experience & Treatment Frequency

VAP Lipid Testing
Skin Screenings
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
VAP Lipid Testing
Skin Screenings
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders

VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood Pressure Management Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Marwa Abd Alla, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 12 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1477947455
    Education & Certifications

    • Texas Tech Health Science Center
    • Cairo University, School Of Medicine
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abd Alla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abd Alla works at WellMed at Lower Valley in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Abd Alla’s profile.

    Dr. Abd Alla has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abd Alla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abd Alla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abd Alla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

