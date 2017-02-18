See All Psychiatrists in Hartford, CT
Dr. Marvin Zelman, MD

Psychiatry
3 (12)
Accepting new patients
59 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Marvin Zelman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine.

Dr. Zelman works at Marvin Zelman MD PC in Hartford, CT. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Marvinzelman M.d. P.c.
    31 Woodland St Apt 1A, Hartford, CT 06105 (860) 522-0426

Ratings & Reviews
3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Feb 18, 2017
Feb 18, 2017
Dr. Zelman SAVED MY LIFE. 15 years and the man went far and wide and truly cared about ny life when i was deeply addicted. I went to rehab in 2004 into 2005 and of all ppl, my personal psychiatrist at Sierra Tucson was my Dr. Zelman's partner for 35+ years. Without my loving family and Dr. ZELMAN and his guidance i would be like every one of my freinds - every. single. one. has been killed from or or alhocol related horror of. All, in their EARLY 20s. DR. ZELMAN IS A GREAT DOCTOR 10/10
Joe L. in Philadelphia, PA — Feb 18, 2017
Photo: Dr. Marvin Zelman, MD
About Dr. Marvin Zelman, MD

Specialties
  Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  59 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  English
NPI Number
  1578775706
Education & Certifications

Residency
  Rochester
Internship
  Kings County Hospital Center
Medical Education
  Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
Board Certifications
  Psychiatry
