Dr. Marvin Young, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marvin Young, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Yale University - School Of Medicine|Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center and HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital.
Urology Wellness Center at Lake Mary1071 S Sun Dr Ste 1003, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 794-5328Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Oviedo Medical Center
- HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital
Prompt service. Medical staff are friendly and knowledgeable.
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Jackson Meml/univ Of Miami|University of Miami - School of Medicine
- Jackson University Miami|University of Miami
- Yale University - School Of Medicine|Yale University School Of Medicine
- Urology
