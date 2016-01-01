Dr. Williams Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marvin Williams Jr, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marvin Williams Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Anniston, AL.
Anniston Medical Clinic PC1010 Christine Ave, Anniston, AL 36207 Directions (256) 236-5631
Footcare & Wellness LLC985 9th Ave SW Ste 405, Bessemer, AL 35022 Directions (205) 481-8524
Upperline Healthcare PC4109 Cogswell Ave, Pell City, AL 35125 Directions (205) 814-1234
- Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Podiatry
- English
Dr. Williams Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams Jr has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Williams Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.