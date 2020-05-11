Overview

Dr. Marvin Weaver, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Weaver works at Baton Rouge General Ortho Assocs in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.