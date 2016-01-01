Dr. Marvin Stein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marvin Stein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marvin Stein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Coconut Creek, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Buffalo and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.
Locations
Interventional Pain & Wellness Center4515 Wiles Rd Ste 201, Coconut Creek, FL 33073 Directions (954) 943-1133Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Deerfield2345 W Hillsboro Blvd Ste 201, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 Directions (954) 574-0088
Margate5800 Colonial Dr Ste 404, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (954) 979-2444
Ft Lauderdale2951 NW 49th Ave Ste 308, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313 Directions (954) 739-6960Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marvin Stein, MD
- Urology
- 52 years of experience
- English, Chinese, French, Mandarin, Spanish and Yiddish
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sini Mc
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- University of Buffalo
- Brooklyn College
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stein accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stein speaks Chinese, French, Mandarin, Spanish and Yiddish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.