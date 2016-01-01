Overview

Dr. Marvin Stein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Coconut Creek, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Buffalo and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.



Dr. Stein works at South Florida Surgical in Coconut Creek, FL with other offices in Deerfield Beach, FL, Margate, FL and Lauderdale Lakes, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.