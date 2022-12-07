Dr. Marvin Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marvin Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marvin Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Memorial Division of Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine1150 N 35th Ave Ste 130, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 869-1250Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
Memorial Division of Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine - Fort Lauderdale2122 NW 62nd St Ste 220, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309 Directions (954) 869-1225Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- All Florida PPO Inc
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Smith and his team blessed me with the ability to become fully functional again. Thank You Thank You Thank You.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1538426820
- Jackson Medical Center/Univ of Miami
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Smith using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Smith speaks Spanish.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
