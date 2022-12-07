Overview

Dr. Marvin Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at Memorial Division of Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.