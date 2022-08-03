Dr. Marvin Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marvin Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marvin Singh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Integrative Medicine. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and UCI Medical Center.
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
1
Coastal Gastroenterology700 Garden View Ct Ste 102, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 783-0441
2
Martin Gastroenterology823 Se Osceola St, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 283-9111
3
UCLA Health Digestive Diseases19950 Rinaldi St # 300, Porter Ranch, CA 91326 Directions (818) 271-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Singh is one of the kindest and most knowledgeable doctors out there. I found him when no one else could help me. He went above and beyond any doctor I have ever met. He spends as much as needed and I never feel rushed. He is the only doctor I truly trust!
About Dr. Marvin Singh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1306968417
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Clinic/Scripps Green Hospital
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
- George Mason University
- Integrative Medicine
