Dr. Marvin Sexton, MD is a Pulmonologist in Dothan, AL. They completed their fellowship with University of Alabama School of Medicine



Dr. Sexton works at Pulmonary Associates in Dothan, AL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.