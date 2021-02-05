See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Dothan, AL
Dr. Marvin Sexton, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marvin Sexton, MD is a Pulmonologist in Dothan, AL. They completed their fellowship with University of Alabama School of Medicine

Dr. Sexton works at Pulmonary Associates in Dothan, AL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonary Associates
    1450 Ross Clark Cir Ste 400, Dothan, AL 36301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 305-0400
  2. 2
    Pulmonary Associates
    1118 Ross Clark Cir Ste 501, Dothan, AL 36301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 793-9564

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Flowers Hospital
  • Medical Center Enterprise
  • Southeast Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Asthma

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchial Thermoplasty Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Asthma Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Biopsy Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Multiple Sleep Latency Test (MSLT) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 05, 2021
    Dr. Sexton saved my life several times by finding a tumor in my throat while he examined my lung with a bronchoscope. It was caught very early while it in an early stage. He is a compassionate person who gets things done. He didn’t give up finding out what was happening to my lung which turned out to be TB. He saved my life again by getting a COVID-19 vaccine for me when I missed the age rule by two months but had multiple other medical conditions. He treats my sleep apnea as well and when I couldn’t use my CPAP after radiation treatments, he found an alternative cutting edge treatment available for sleep apnea and found out where to refer me to. He is a very humble provider who goes the extra mile and keeps up with advancements in his practice. When I was having problems staying awake while driving and working he know what had to be done to help me and probably saved me from getting fired. I’ve gone to him upset about something with my health and felt much better after seeing him.
    Patrick Perault — Feb 05, 2021
    About Dr. Marvin Sexton, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • English
    • 1659365138
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Alabama School of Medicine
    • Chief Resident, University Of Alabama At Birmingham
    • Auburn University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marvin Sexton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sexton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sexton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sexton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sexton works at Pulmonary Associates in Dothan, AL. View the full address on Dr. Sexton’s profile.

    Dr. Sexton has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sexton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sexton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sexton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sexton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sexton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

