Overview

Dr. Marvin Sasson, MD is a Dermatologist in Allentown, PA. They completed their residency with Barnes Hosp-Wash U Sch Med



Dr. Sasson works at East Penn Dermatology PC in Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Carcinoma in Situ of Skin and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.