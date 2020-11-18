Dr. Marvin Sasson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sasson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marvin Sasson, MD
Dr. Marvin Sasson, MD is a Dermatologist in Allentown, PA. They completed their residency with Barnes Hosp-Wash U Sch Med
Advanced Dermatology Associates Ltd.1259 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 100, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 437-4134Monday12:30pm - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent dermatologist. Thorough, skilled and kind. I was sad to see him leave the montgomery county area.
About Dr. Marvin Sasson, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- Barnes Hosp-Wash U Sch Med
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
Dr. Sasson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sasson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sasson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sasson has seen patients for Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Carcinoma in Situ of Skin and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sasson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sasson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sasson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sasson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sasson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.