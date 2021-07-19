Dr. Marvin Ruderman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruderman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marvin Ruderman, MD
Dr. Marvin Ruderman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
200 S Orange Ave # AVENUE3, Livingston, NJ 07039 (973) 520-6703
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
I have known Dr. Ruderman for decades. I am a Nurse Case Manager, what I do know is if he can not fix it no one else can. He is the Best
About Dr. Marvin Ruderman, MD
- Neurology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Neuro Institute Columbia University
- Barnes Hospital (Washington University in St Louis)|Barnes-Jewish Hospital
- Saint Luke's Roosevelt Hospital|St Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Neurology
Dr. Ruderman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ruderman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ruderman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruderman works at
Dr. Ruderman has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruderman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ruderman speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruderman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruderman.
