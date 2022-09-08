Dr. Marvin Rios, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rios is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marvin Rios, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marvin Rios, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their residency with Miami Children's Hospital
Dr. Rios works at
Locations
Pediatric Consultant's of Kendall, PA11880 SW 40th St Ste 305, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (305) 223-3131
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- Nicklaus Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He has been my daughter's doctor since she was born. He is a professional doctor, friendly, excellent clinician, he does not hesitate to give you an accurate diagnosis. I will miss him when my daughter turns 21.
About Dr. Marvin Rios, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1083623839
Education & Certifications
- Miami Children's Hospital
- Universidad De Costa Rica, Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rios has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rios accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rios works at
Dr. Rios speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Rios. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rios.
