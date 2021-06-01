Dr. Marvin Ngwafon, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ngwafon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marvin Ngwafon, DDS
Overview
Dr. Marvin Ngwafon, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Baltimore2406 Garrison Blvd, Baltimore, MD 21216 Directions (410) 824-0091
Washington6323 Georgia Ave NW # 1058, Washington, DC 20011 Directions (202) 770-2265
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- United Concordia
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly and professional service. Dr. Ngwafon is very knowledgeable and he has a team of friendly and helpful staff.
About Dr. Marvin Ngwafon, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ngwafon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ngwafon accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
86 patients have reviewed Dr. Ngwafon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ngwafon.
