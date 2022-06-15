Overview

Dr. Marvin Najjar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Mclaren Bay Region.



Dr. Najjar works at Women's Health Associates of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.