Dr. Marvin Meadors, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Saint Thomas West Hospital and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Gout and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.