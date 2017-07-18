Dr. Marvin Mata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marvin Mata, MD
Overview
Dr. Marvin Mata, MD is a Pediatric Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Rapides Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Mata works at
Locations
Rapides Women's & Children's Hospital501 Medical Center Dr Ste 100, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 374-6974
Hospital Affiliations
- Rapides Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is an excellent dr! He was wonderful with my son when he was in pediatric icu! We loved him!
About Dr. Marvin Mata, MD
- Pediatric Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1124281852
Education & Certifications
- Ea Coll Med, Dasmarinas|S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Pediatric Critical Care Medicine, Pediatric Hospital Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mata has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
