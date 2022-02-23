Dr. Marvin Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marvin Lopez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marvin Lopez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital and Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital.
Dr. Lopez works at
Locations
-
1
Anderson7661 Beechmont Ave Ste 120, Cincinnati, OH 45255 Directions (513) 231-9010Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Greater Cincinnati Digestive Health4805 Montgomery Rd Ste 160, Cincinnati, OH 45212 Directions (513) 721-5300Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Forest Hills Medical Associates Ltd.6620 Clough Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45244 Directions (513) 231-9010
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
- Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lopez?
I have been going to Dr. Lopez for years. Such a caring and understanding Dr. He takes alot time with me. Thank you Dr. Lopez.
About Dr. Marvin Lopez, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1730183195
Education & Certifications
- New England Med Center Hosps
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lopez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopez works at
Dr. Lopez has seen patients for Dysphagia, Diarrhea and Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lopez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lopez speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.