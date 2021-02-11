Overview

Dr. Marvin Kohn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.



Dr. Kohn works at Orthopedic Center of Palm Beach County - Lake Worth in Atlantis, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL and Wellington, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.