Dr. Marvin Kohn, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (95)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marvin Kohn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.

Dr. Kohn works at Orthopedic Center of Palm Beach County - Lake Worth in Atlantis, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL and Wellington, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic Center of Palm Beach County - Lake Worth
    180 John F Kennedy Dr Ste 100, Atlantis, FL 33462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 967-6500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Orthopedic Center of Palm Beach County - Boynton Beach
    10275 Hagen Ranch Rd Ste 200, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 967-6500
  3. 3
    Orthopedic Center of Palm Beach County - Wellington
    1221 S State Road 7 Ste 200, Wellington, FL 33414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 967-6500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Palm Beach Diabetes & Endocrine Spec
    6056 Boynton Beach Blvd Ste 245, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 967-6500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • HCA Florida JFK North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Trigger Finger
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Trigger Finger

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Colles' Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 95 ratings
    Patient Ratings (95)
    5 Star
    (77)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Feb 11, 2021
    Awesome surgeon
    — Feb 11, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Marvin Kohn, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1942254339
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • National Hand Center/Curtis Hand Center
    Residency
    • Sinai/Johns Hopkins Orthopedic
    Internship
    • Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore, Baltimore, MD
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Tennessee
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marvin Kohn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kohn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kohn has seen patients for Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kohn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    95 patients have reviewed Dr. Kohn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kohn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

