Dr. Marvin Holcomb, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Marvin Holcomb, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall.

Dr. Holcomb works at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Surgery - Longview in Longview, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Good Shphrd Med Assoc Gen Srgry
    703 E Marshall Ave Ste 3000, Longview, TX 75601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 315-4400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurofibrosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 02, 2017
    I love Dr.Holcomb, he is sooo nice and has great beside manners!
    Longview, TX — Feb 02, 2017
    About Dr. Marvin Holcomb, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265462527
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • St Paul
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
