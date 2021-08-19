Dr. Marvin Faulkner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faulkner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marvin Faulkner, DO
Dr. Marvin Faulkner, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lenexa, KS. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medat Still University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with MISH Hospital and Clinics.
Minimally Invasive Surgery Hospital10951 Lakeview Ave, Lenexa, KS 66219 Directions (913) 322-7401Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Kansas Institute of Medicine11227 LAKEVIEW AVE, Lenexa, KS 66219 Directions (913) 730-1100Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
- MISH Hospital and Clinics
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
This Man is as close to a saint as anyone can get! All he does day in and day out , hours a day all year long is help people. Can you imagine what kind of person it takes to carry on day after day caring for people. And this man still gets taken advantage of by disgusting filth that come in to his office seeking a high! How anyone could do that to another person as kind and caring as Dr Faulkner is beyond comprehension. If you need help with pain serious pain and when no one can help go see Dr Faulkner. If you just wanna get high go find your own on the street ! Stay away! Don’t bother him ! Best Dr, person, human being there is . Those of us that need your help really love you Doc!
- Pain Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Warren General Hospital
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medat Still University Of Health Sciences
- University of Tennessee
