Dr. Marvin Chang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marvin Chang, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.
Locations
Texas Pain Consultant Associates Llp6200 Savoy Dr Ste 150, Houston, TX 77036 Directions (713) 880-9500
Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital16655 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 274-7000
Oncology Consultants P. A.16605 Southwest Fwy Ste 550, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 201-8818Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chang has cared for my entire family at one point or another. He gives you options and if he does not feel he can help you, he try's to find someone who can. He does not try to push you into expensive procedures from the start, instead he try's conservative treatments first. He picked up on a rare disorder my daughter had, when other doctors missed it, and helped us find someone who could treat her. I would not trust anyone else to treat my chronic pain from arthritis.
About Dr. Marvin Chang, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1518910769
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Med School At Houston
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Anesthesiology
