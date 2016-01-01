See All General Surgeons in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Marvin Borsand, DO

General Surgery
2.6 (18)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Marvin Borsand, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Borsand works at Body Sculpting Center in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Locations

  1. 1
    Outpatient Surgery Center
    2255 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85257 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 464-8000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.6
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(11)
About Dr. Marvin Borsand, DO

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 52 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1598901225
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Medical Education

