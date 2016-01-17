Overview

Dr. Marvin Bishop, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Winchester, KY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Clark Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bishop works at Bishop, Marvin E MD in Winchester, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.