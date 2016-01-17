Dr. Marvin Bishop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bishop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marvin Bishop, MD
Overview
Dr. Marvin Bishop, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Winchester, KY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Clark Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Bishop works at
Locations
-
1
Bishop, Marvin E MD218 S Maple St, Winchester, KY 40391 Directions (859) 759-0194
Hospital Affiliations
- Clark Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bishop?
Dr. Marvin Bishop is superb. The person who gave him a 1-star rating must be a passive-aggressive nightmare.
About Dr. Marvin Bishop, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1578533766
Education & Certifications
- Univ Hosp
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
- Addiction Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bishop has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bishop accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bishop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bishop works at
Dr. Bishop has seen patients for Malaise and Fatigue and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bishop on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bishop. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bishop.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bishop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bishop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.