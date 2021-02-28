Dr. Marvin Bergsneider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bergsneider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marvin Bergsneider, MD
Dr. Marvin Bergsneider, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Locations
UCLA Neurosurgery300 Stein Plz Ste 420, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 845-6924
Hospital Affiliations
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bergsneider and his team, including Dr Wang, are excellent. My surgery was a big success and I trusted the doctor and UCLA. Dr Bergsneider is very busy, but spends time with his patients to explain all that is asked.
About Dr. Marvin Bergsneider, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1174502629
Education & Certifications
- University of California-Los Angeles
- University of California-Los Angeles
- University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson
- Neurosurgery
