Dr. Marvi Montano-Ip, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marvi Montano-Ip, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.
Dr. Montano-Ip works at
Locations
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic1561 Creekside Dr Ste 150, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marvi Montano-Ip, MD
- Pediatrics
- 18 years of experience
- English, French and Tagalog
- Female
- 1861785768
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Montano-Ip has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Montano-Ip using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Montano-Ip has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Montano-Ip works at
Dr. Montano-Ip speaks French and Tagalog.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Montano-Ip. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montano-Ip.
