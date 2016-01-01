See All Pediatricians in Folsom, CA
Dr. Marvi Montano-Ip, MD

Pediatrics
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Marvi Montano-Ip, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.

Dr. Montano-Ip works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Folsom, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    1561 Creekside Dr Ste 150, Folsom, CA 95630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fever Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn and Well-Child Care Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Dr. Marvi Montano-Ip, MD
About Dr. Marvi Montano-Ip, MD

  • Pediatrics
  • 18 years of experience
  • English, French and Tagalog
  • Female
  • 1861785768
Education & Certifications

  • TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
  • TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
  • UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
  • Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mercy Hospital Of Folsom

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Marvi Montano-Ip, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montano-Ip is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Montano-Ip has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Montano-Ip has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Montano-Ip works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Folsom, CA. View the full address on Dr. Montano-Ip’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Montano-Ip. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montano-Ip.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montano-Ip, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montano-Ip appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

