Dr. Marven Cabling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cabling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marven Cabling, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marven Cabling, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Spokane, WA. They completed their fellowship with Loma Linda University Medical Center
Dr. Cabling works at
Locations
-
1
Rockwood Clinic Ambulatory Surgery Center105 W 8th Ave Ste 7010, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 353-4318
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Providence Mount Carmel Hospital
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Cabling?
I am very impressed with Dr. Cabling. What I like is that with his knowledge and expertise Dr. Cabling is thourough, thoughtful and caring on each visit. We are so fortunate to have an expert of Dr. Cablings caliber in our region. I recommend Dr. Cabling for his Rhumetalogy Expertise as well as for the professional manner by which he cares for me as his patient.
About Dr. Marven Cabling, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- English
- 1063674265
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- University of Connecticut School Medicine
- Geriatric Medicine, Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cabling has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cabling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cabling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cabling works at
Dr. Cabling has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Chondrocalcinosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cabling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cabling. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cabling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cabling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cabling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.