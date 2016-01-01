Overview

Dr. Marvalyn Decambre, MD is an Urology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Decambre works at NU-MD Urology PC in Livingston, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

