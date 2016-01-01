Dr. Marvalyn Decambre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Decambre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marvalyn Decambre, MD
Overview
Dr. Marvalyn Decambre, MD is an Urology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Decambre works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
NU-MD Urology PC201 S Livingston Ave Ste 2F, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (651) 371-8119
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Decambre?
About Dr. Marvalyn Decambre, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801967666
Education & Certifications
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Decambre has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Decambre using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Decambre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Decambre works at
Dr. Decambre has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Decambre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Decambre speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Decambre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Decambre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Decambre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Decambre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.