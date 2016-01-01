See All Urologists in Livingston, NJ
Dr. Marvalyn Decambre, MD

Urology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Marvalyn Decambre, MD is an Urology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Decambre works at NU-MD Urology PC in Livingston, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NU-MD Urology PC
    201 S Livingston Ave Ste 2F, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 371-8119

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Biofeedback Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Urodynamics Chevron Icon
Pediatric Urology Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Therapy Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Transitional Cell Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureteroscopy With Laser Lithotripsy of Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urology Conditions Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Marvalyn Decambre, MD

  • Urology
  • 18 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • 1801967666
Education & Certifications

  • University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
  • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
