See All Interventional Cardiologists in Newburgh, IN
Dr. Maruthi Penumetsa, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Maruthi Penumetsa, MD

Interventional Cardiology
5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Maruthi Penumetsa, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Newburgh, IN. They graduated from Royal College of Physicians and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville, Deaconess Gateway Hospital, Deaconess Henderson Hospital, Deaconess Hospital, The Heart Hospital At Deaconess Gateway and The Women's Hospital.

Dr. Penumetsa works at The Heart Group in Newburgh, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Disease and Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Heart Group PC
    4007 Gateway Blvd Ste 100, Newburgh, IN 47630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 464-9133

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
  • Deaconess Gateway Hospital
  • Deaconess Henderson Hospital
  • Deaconess Hospital
  • The Heart Hospital At Deaconess Gateway
  • The Women's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Aortic Valve Disease
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Aortic Valve Disease
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Hypertensive Heart Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects, Adult Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Edema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Edema
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Multifocal Premature Beats Chevron Icon
Myocarditis Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Pericardial Effusion Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Temporary Pacing Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Allegiance Health Plans
    • Ambetter
    • Ameriben
    • American Family Insurance
    • American International Group (AIG)
    • American National
    • American Pioneer
    • American Progressive Life Insurance/Health Insurance
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Banner Health
    • Baptist Health Services Group
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • Boilermakers National Health & Welfare Fund
    • Broadspire
    • C and O Employee's Hospital Association
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • CBA Health Insurance
    • Celtic Insurance Company
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Cofinity
    • Comprehensive Benefits Plan
    • Conseco
    • CoreSource
    • Corizon Health
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Dunn & Associates
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • Encore
    • Equitable
    • Essence Healthcare
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Freedom Health
    • Gallagher Basset
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Global Excel Insurance
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • HealthLink
    • HealthPartners
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Marsh Affinity Group Services
    • McLaren Health Plan
    • MDwise
    • Medco
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Illinois
    • Medicaid of Indiana
    • Medicaid of Kentucky
    • Medico
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • Moda Health
    • Monumental Life Insurance Company
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • MVP Health Care
    • NALC Health Benefit Plan
    • National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • Navajo Nation
    • Nippon Life Benefits
    • North America Administrators (NAA)
    • Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Pan American Life Insurance Group
    • Passport Health Plan
    • Pekin Insurance
    • PHCS
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Physicians Mutual
    • Pipefitters
    • Pittman
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • POMCO Group
    • Preferred Health Systems
    • Principal Life
    • Priority Health
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Prudential
    • Pyramid Life
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Seabury and Smith Inc.
    • Sedgwick Claims Management Services
    • SelectHealth
    • Self Pay
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • Southern Indiana Health Organization (SIHO)
    • Starmark
    • State Farm
    • State Mutual Insurance Company
    • Teamcare
    • Teamsters or other Unions
    • Thrivent Financial
    • TPA
    • Travelers
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • United American Insurance Company
    • United Teacher Associates Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealth Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • US Health and Life Insurance Company
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation
    • WPS Health Insurance
    • York Risk Services
    • Zurich

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Penumetsa?

    Dec 12, 2020
    Very caring and informative. He changed my fathers life. Both he and Jen are compassionate and caring.
    — Dec 12, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Maruthi Penumetsa, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Maruthi Penumetsa, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Penumetsa to family and friends

    Dr. Penumetsa's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Penumetsa

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Maruthi Penumetsa, MD.

    About Dr. Maruthi Penumetsa, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043469471
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bay State Med Ctr/Tufts U
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Baystate Med Ctr/Tufts U Sch Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Royal College of Physicians
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maruthi Penumetsa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Penumetsa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Penumetsa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Penumetsa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Penumetsa works at The Heart Group in Newburgh, IN. View the full address on Dr. Penumetsa’s profile.

    Dr. Penumetsa has seen patients for Aortic Valve Disease and Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Penumetsa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Penumetsa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Penumetsa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Penumetsa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Penumetsa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Maruthi Penumetsa, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.