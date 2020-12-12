Overview

Dr. Maruthi Penumetsa, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Newburgh, IN. They graduated from Royal College of Physicians and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville, Deaconess Gateway Hospital, Deaconess Henderson Hospital, Deaconess Hospital, The Heart Hospital At Deaconess Gateway and The Women's Hospital.



Dr. Penumetsa works at The Heart Group in Newburgh, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Disease and Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.