Dr. Maruja Fernandez-Boratti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez-Boratti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maruja Fernandez-Boratti, MD
Overview
Dr. Maruja Fernandez-Boratti, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Plant City, FL. They graduated from University of Oviedo - Oviedo and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.
Dr. Fernandez-Boratti works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Women's Care Florida - Plant City2108 Thonotosassa Rd Ste 300, Plant City, FL 33563 Directions (813) 816-2347
-
2
Women's Care Florida515 S Kings Ave Ste 3100, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 608-5415Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Women's Care Gibsonton13123 Kings Lake Dr Unit 102, Gibsonton, FL 33534 Directions (813) 815-4722Wednesday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
Women's Care of Brandon103 Southern Oaks Dr, Plant City, FL 33563 Directions (813) 588-8126
-
5
Women's Care Of Brandon5470 LITHIA PINECREST RD, Lithia, FL 33547 Directions (813) 608-5413Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fernandez-Boratti?
Very professional, caring, and considerate. Handled GYN problem with absolute attention, explaining all results right away and accommodating my schedule to line up tests and follow-up the very same day. Much appreciated.
About Dr. Maruja Fernandez-Boratti, MD
- Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1841286895
Education & Certifications
- University of Nevada
- University of Oviedo - Oviedo
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fernandez-Boratti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernandez-Boratti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernandez-Boratti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fernandez-Boratti works at
Dr. Fernandez-Boratti has seen patients for Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fernandez-Boratti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fernandez-Boratti speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez-Boratti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez-Boratti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez-Boratti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez-Boratti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.