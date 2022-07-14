Dr. Marty Prah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marty Prah, MD
Overview
Dr. Marty Prah, MD is an Urology Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.
Dr. Prah works at
Locations
Visalia Medical Clinic5400 W Hillsdale Ave, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 738-7500Sunday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prah?
Dr Prah did my recent surgery and I have never experienced a Dr that took time to give me options and explained everything in a way that I could understand what was going to happen. I've never had a surgery that I didn't experience discomfort and never even had to take any pain killers afterwards. He is a great surgeon.
About Dr. Marty Prah, MD
- Urology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1528065125
Education & Certifications
- University of Southern California Medical Center, Los Angeles, California - General Surgery
- Medical College Of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prah accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prah has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Overactive Bladder and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Prah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prah, there are benefits to both methods.