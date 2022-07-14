Overview

Dr. Marty Prah, MD is an Urology Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.



Dr. Prah works at Visalia Medical in Visalia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Overactive Bladder and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.