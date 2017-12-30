Overview

Dr. Martins Adeoye, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from University Of Ibadan, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago.



Dr. Adeoye works at Elemental Center Ltd in Orland Park, IL with other offices in Warrenville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Marijuana Addiction, Suicidal Ideation and Drug and Alcohol Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.