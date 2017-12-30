See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Orland Park, IL
Dr. Martins Adeoye, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Martins Adeoye, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Martins Adeoye, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from University Of Ibadan, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago.

Dr. Adeoye works at Elemental Center Ltd in Orland Park, IL with other offices in Warrenville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Marijuana Addiction, Suicidal Ideation and Drug and Alcohol Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Martins A Adeoye MD
    15010 S Ravinia Ave Ste 15, Orland Park, IL 60462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 364-0580
  2. 2
    Elemental Center Ltd
    28373 Davis Pkwy Ste 500, Warrenville, IL 60555 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (331) 330-9955

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Marijuana Addiction
Suicidal Ideation
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Marijuana Addiction
Suicidal Ideation
Drug and Alcohol Dependence

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Disruptive Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Illinois
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Adeoye?

    Dec 30, 2017
    Dr. Adeoye Is very patient and caring. My son really feels at ease seeing him. We have had many ups and downs with my son..but Dr Adeoye always Welcomes him back and is very positive. I would highly recommend him and the staff is also wonderful! love the new Chicago location!
    — Dec 30, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Martins Adeoye, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Martins Adeoye, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Adeoye to family and friends

    Dr. Adeoye's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Adeoye

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Martins Adeoye, MD.

    About Dr. Martins Adeoye, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Yoruba
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962431726
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Illinois of Chicago
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Il At Chicago College Of Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Ibadan, College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine and Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Martins Adeoye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adeoye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Adeoye has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Adeoye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Adeoye has seen patients for Marijuana Addiction, Suicidal Ideation and Drug and Alcohol Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adeoye on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Adeoye. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adeoye.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adeoye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adeoye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Martins Adeoye, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.